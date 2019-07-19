Call of shots fired leads to four arrests

KILLEEN, Texas – A call of shots fired leads to the arrest of four men.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Bur Oak Drive on Friday afternoon in reference to the call.

While officers made their way there, they were told a blue sedan was seen leaving the area. Several officers were in the area near the neighborhood Walmart on Stan Schlueter when they were advised the suspect vehicle was located and four men were seen fleeing from it.

Officers searched the area and apprehended the four men without incident. They were all transported to the Killeen City Jail.

No injuries were reported. A residence and several vehicles were damaged from gunshots.

This investigation is still active and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department