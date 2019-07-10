Cases of whooping cough under investigation in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is currently investigating three cases of the whooping cough.

The whooping cough, also known as Pertussis, is an infection which affects the airways. It can easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing.

Pertussis can cause a severe cough which lasts for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits and/or vomiting.

Anyone can get pertussis, but it can be very dangerous for babies and people with weakened immune systems. Family members with pertussis, especially siblings and parents, can spread pertussis to babies.

Vaccination is the best protection against Pertussis. The vaccine is available for children and adults.

You can visit the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s website for more information and Immunization Clinic hours at www.wacomclennanphd.org.

Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District