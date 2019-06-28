Central Texas fan drives will make sure you beat the heat

WACO, Texas – The temperatures are starting to soar outside, which could lead to a miserable summer inside for some people.

Seniors, lower-income families, and those with older homes are usually most vulnerable to the dangers of extreme heat. But there are a few opportunities around Central Texas for everyone to keep cool!

The Salvation Army and Keith ACE Hardware are teaming up for multiple fan drives. Keith ACE Hardware will be hosting one in each of their 15 Central Texas locations through July 14. Keith’s will display and sell new fans, collect donations, and then share them with The Salvation Army in their community. The local Salvation Army social services team will then identify individuals and families in the community in need and provide fans to them.

Keith ACE Hardware participating locations include Belton, Brady, China Spring, Clifton, Copperas Cove, Hewitt/Waco, Hubbard, Lorena, Marlin, McGregor, Meridian, Red Oak, Salado, Valley Mills, and Whitney. For information on purchasing or receiving a fan in Waco and surrounding communities, you can contact The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271 or email salarmywaco@gmail.com.

In addition, Caritas of Waco also has a “Fan Club” for anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of others by helping them get a fan or two for the summertime weather. You can make a donation at their website here. A donation of $20 will pay for one box fan.

Sources: Salvation Army Waco, Caritas of Waco