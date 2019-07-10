Central Texas under Heat Advisory

WACO, Texas – Things are heating up in Waco and across Texas.

The heat index has been over 100 degrees for two days, and this kind of heat can be deadly.

The extreme heat prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory in Central Texas. This means that the feel-like temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

For the past several days, the heat index has reached at least 100 degrees in Waco.

“It’s tiring. I can’t deal with hotness. I wish it was cold right now,” says local resident Suleyca Dominguez.

Dominguez finds it hard to practice soccer in the extreme heat, and others would agree it is too hot for outdoor activities.

In fact, it is this kind of extreme heat which forces the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

“You want to take precautions when it comes to being outside. Especially today. Avoid the peak hours of sun from 12:00 [pm] to 5:00 [pm]. If you can stay inside, you should stay inside,” says Elizabeth Thomas, Interim Emergency Management Coordinator with the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Operations Center.

If you live in a home without air conditioning, there are precautions that you can take to protect yourself from overheating. These include buying a fan or leaving the house during the day.

“If you want to get out of the sun, a great place to go is your local library. Or check out the museum. We have all sorts of interesting places that are indoors around Waco, so it might be the time to go check those places out,” Thomas says.

If you have to be outside, make sure to protect yourself from the sun as much as possible.

“Use things like sunscreen or light-colored clothing. Some people even wear long sleeves that are that dry fit material. They say that’s really good to protect your skin from skin cancer. You want to avoid that. Keep an eye on your children. They’re playing outside and they don’t realize how hot it is, they just want to play. Your pets, too. If its too hot for you, it’s to hot for them,” Thomas says.

Temperatures are expected to drop just a bit over the weekend, and our actual highs have yet to break 100 degrees.