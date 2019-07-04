City of Belton hosts 100th annual Fourth of July Parade

BELTON, Texas – After a flag salute and the singing of our National Anthem, the 100th Belton Fourth of July Parade officially started on Thursday morning.

Community members from all over Central Texas, even parts of Houston, came to Belton to be a part of what many call a family tradition.

“We do. We come every year. It’s just a lot of fun. A lot of tradition,” says Belton resident Cheryl Davis.

“The outpouring of everybody, that’s a part of this. It’s just an absolutely awesome experience,” says Grand Marshall Pete Fredenberug.

Parade goers saw creative floating, horses, cool cars, and important community figures, in addition to about 200+ floats created by members of the Belton community.

“Freedoms that we have as Americans is above and beyond what a lot of the world has,” says College Station resident Zachery Adams.

One special Vietnam veteran exposed to Agent Orange expresses his love for the red, white, and blue.

“I love my country. I will proudly serve again, if I could,” says Belton veteran Emery Chandler.

And everyone else showed their gratitude for our veteran this Fourth of July.

“God bless you for everything you do for our country,” Fredenberug says.

“A heartfelt thank you,” Adams says.

“I will give my life for my country, and that’s what we did. And that’s what we do. So that’s pretty awesome,” Chandler says.

