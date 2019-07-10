Clifton PD reports ‘fight club’ in city parks

CLIFTON, Texas – The Clifton Police Department has recently received reports of a group of young people participating in a “fight club”.

According to the department’s Facebook page, there have been a number of fights organized and conducted at a private residence as well as in Clifton city parks.

The department is currently investigating and will be filing criminal charges on at least two young men, with the possibility of more charges to come.

The department goes on to say Clifton city parks are intended for the enjoyment of our citizens and visitors to the community. They say any behavior deemed illegal, immoral, or disturbing to the public will not be tolerated.

Patrol will now be greatly increased in the city park areas. The department will practice a zero-tolerance policy for violations of Texas law or city ordinance. Violators will be cited or arrested on site, without exception.

Source: Clifton Police Department