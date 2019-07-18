Demolition begins on major Interstate 35 bridge

WACO, Texas – Another phase of the Interstate 35 construction project is underway.

The demolition of the 11th and 12th Street Overpass is scheduled to begin Wednesday night.

FOX44 spoke with several residents we spoke who say this is terribly inconvenient.

As an Uber driver in Waco, the I-35 construction along the 12th Street Bridge right now makes Jim Hix’s job much more complicated.

The 12th Street Bridge was a quick way to transport passengers, but now:

“It’ll add about ten minutes to any drive I make generally, if not, longer,” Hix says.

In the process of demolishing the 11th and 12th Street Bridge, the frontage road going toward Austin between 5th and 17th Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. More lane closures are expected to be announced within the next several days while they complete the project.

Vincent is a frequent bike rider in the area who got his first look at how his bike rides to downtown Waco would change.

“I had to go through, I think 8th Street, and it’s like a whole different process – especially since the foot bridge is down, too. So any pedestrian traffic has to go through some kind of work zone, and it always feels really iffy,” Vincent says.

Now the longer path to work leaves the Uber driver frustrated with a few concerns.

“I’m concerned about if they’re going to replace it. What’s the future going to be like in three or four years? Or will it be five years? I don’t know,” Nix says.

This is all a part of a $340 million project to reconstruct I-35 between 12th Street and North Loop 340.