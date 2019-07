DPS spokesman Ryan Howard says the driver of a van that struck another vehicle will be charged with DWI following the Friday morning crash. The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. on northbound I-35 near the 338 mile marker in Bellmead.

Investigating troopers say they were told a Dodge van had been driven erratically before it ran into the back of a Ford SUV. The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment.