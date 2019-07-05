Dr. Pepper Museum debuts ‘Healing Waters’ exhibit

WACO, Texas – People are getting their first look at the Dr. Pepper Museum’s newest exhibit called “Healing Waters.”

The exhibit is about soda in the years leading up to the invention of Dr. Pepper. The museum started the grand opening ceremony on Friday evening. It stays open until 7:30 p.m.

“It’s really all about the discoveries and inventions that made the soft drink industry possible,” says Mary Beth Farrell, Dr. Pepper Museum Director of Communications. “Waco was famous for its artisan wells. It was known as ‘Geyser City’ before Dr. Pepper was invented.”

Admission is free on Friday evening as part of Waco’s First Friday events.