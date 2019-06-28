Fort Hood to host Run for Remembrance 5K Run/Walk

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host the sixth annual Run for Remembrance 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning.

The event will begin on Sadowski Field and will honor our nation’s fallen service members.

More than 7,000 combat boots will line the route. This is done in memory of the members from the five services who have lost their lives since September 11, 2001.

The boots, along with a photo of each of the fallen, will be on display at Sadowski Field after the run/walk in front of the III Corps Headquarters building through July 7.

The event starts at 7:00 a.m., and is free and open to the public. However, registration is still required through Fort Hood’s DFMWR website to participate in the run/walk.

Any non-DoD identification cardholders who want to take part in the run/walk or just view the boot display must get a visitor pass at the Marvin Leath Visitors Center, located on T.J. Mills Boulevard.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center