Groesbeck PD seeking vehicle involved in crash

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

GROESBECK, Texas – The Groesbeck Police Department needs your help to locate a vehicle and its driver.

The vehicle pictured was involved in a minor crash in the 200 block of West Yeagua Street and fled the scene. The driver was described as a man with gold teeth and was wearing a white t-shirt.

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

The vehicle was a brown compact car and was last seen traveling south on Ellis Street (State Highway 14) toward Thornton at approximately 5:49 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle may have visible front end damage. 

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through tip411 or can contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497 (729-3278 after 5:00 p.m.) 

Source: Groesbeck Police Department

