Help your pets remain calm during the Fourth of July festivities

WACO, Texas – Folks all over are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations across Central Texas.

But on average, 20 to 30 dogs are taken to the Waco Animal Shelter every year after they escape due to their fear of fireworks.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is currently at their full capacity for the amount of animals they can house.

The dogs they take in due to fireworks could be overwhelming for the staff, and they want to share some things you can do at home to help your pets remain calm this year.

