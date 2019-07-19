Homicide in Whitney under investigation

WHITNEY, Texas – A shooting in Whitney is being treated as a homicide by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office received a 911 call on Thursday afternoon regarding a disturbance at a residence located off of FM-2604, outside of Whitney. Authorities were told by the caller one man was shot during this disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found a 73-year-old man detained by witnesses in the front yard. Deputies found a 28-year-old man inside the residence with one gunshot wound to his chest.

Hill County Justice of the Peace Martis Ward was called to the scene and pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.

The 73-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained at the scene.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Source: Hill County Sheriff’s Office