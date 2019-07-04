Hundreds attend City of Woodway Fourth of July Parade

WOODWAY, Texas – Independence Day celebrations are happening all across Central Texas today!

The City of Woodway held their annual parade on Thursday morning. The event consisted of over a dozen cars all decorated up in red, white, and blue!

Hundreds of families came out to show their patriotism, including some four-legged friends!

People were lined up early to secure a good spot for the show. Spectators joined the route after the last car passed them.

Firetrucks were also on display for photo ops.