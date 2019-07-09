Indictment and arrest in Leon County 1984 cold murder case

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis says an arrest has been made in the 35-year-old unsolved murder of Johnnie Allbritton.

Allbritton was found murdered in his home outside Buffalo, Texas in 1984.

Sheriff Ellis said the case was reviewed and reinvestigated by a Leon County cold case team.

On June 27, a Leon County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a charge of murder and an arrest warrant was issued for Norma Allbritton.

She has since been arrested.

Sheriff Ellis voiced thanks to the investigators and the Leon County District Attorney’s Office for what he termed ” their countless hours of investigating, reviewing and preparing this case ” for the Grand Jury.

He says his office is committed to reviewing its unsolved crimes in an attempt to gain justice for the victims of crimes and their loved ones.