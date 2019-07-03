Killeen PD investigating homicide

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the area of Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Drive on Sunday in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside a pickup truck.

The sole occupant, identified as 33 year-old Seth Ward, was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The preliminary investigation has indicated Ward’s death is the result of a homicide. Detectives with the Homicide Unit continue to investigate this incident, and additional information will be released when available.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Ward between June 29 and June 30, or anyone with information about this homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department