LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Killeen PD searching for man suspected of debit card abuse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to identify a man suspected of debit card abuse.

Police received information about a burglary of a habitation on June 30, which occurred on Hooten Street. It was reported that an unknown person entered the residence and stole property, including a debit card.

On the same day, the unknown suspect attempted to use the debit card to make a purchase at a Dollar General in Killeen.

Detectives with the Killeen PD Criminal Investigation Division’s Burglary Unit are asking anyone who can identify the person pictured above to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers / Killeen Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests