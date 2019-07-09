Killeen PD searching for man suspected of debit card abuse

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to identify a man suspected of debit card abuse.

Police received information about a burglary of a habitation on June 30, which occurred on Hooten Street. It was reported that an unknown person entered the residence and stole property, including a debit card.

On the same day, the unknown suspect attempted to use the debit card to make a purchase at a Dollar General in Killeen.

Detectives with the Killeen PD Criminal Investigation Division’s Burglary Unit are asking anyone who can identify the person pictured above to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers / Killeen Police Department