Lampasas man charged with bashing a victim’s face with “tire thumper”

A 39-year-old Lampasas man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after another man was sent to a hospital with serious injuries to his face.

Lampasas police made the arrest of Justin Don Hollingshead after he was found early Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.

A police spokesman said the incident occurred July 6 at a Snell Street residence when the victim came to visit.

Police say neither the victim nor the suspect provided any information on what led up to the attack, but said that the victim had been hit multiple times with a ” tire thumper”, a heavy device used to hit large truck tires to check if they are properly inflated.

The victim was sent to a hospital with significant facial injuries, including a jaw broken in two places that was requiring surgery to repair.