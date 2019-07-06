Local man sells ‘Magnolia Ain’t Waco’ t-shirts to start a movement

WACO, Texas – As the Magnolia empire expands, Chip and Joanna Gaines are revealing what the new Magnolia coffee shop will look like. They announced on Twitter Friday stating in part:

“This fall, our coffee shop ‘Magnolia Press’ will officially open! I thought it would be fun to show you a sneak peek at the design renderings.”

The company also sent us this statement:

“More details will be released in the coming months, but our hope for this coffee shop is to create a place where locals and visitors alike can hit the pause button, recharge, and enjoy the simplicity of a good cup of coffee.”

Terry Bluez is a future community activist, comedian, and Army veteran. He says other areas of our community need the same amount of development, and he’s using these shirts to make a statement.

“It started out as a small joke, and then now it’s grown into a whole movement. It causes debate about what’s good for the city on the larger topic of gentrification and commercialism,” Bluez says.

Bluez says he’s not boycotting what Magnolia has done for Waco, but says other areas need attention.

“I think Magnolia is the biggest personification of a larger problem, which is gentrification. From bringing it to an awareness standpoint, finding a way to monetize this sort of idea into a way that I can take the money that I do receive from this and funnel it back into the underfunded parts to the community,” Bluez says.

Bluez also says he draws influence from well-known figures.

“With the death of Nipsey Hussle, I thought my way of affecting change was somewhere in my community,” Bluez says.

According to the Waco Visitors Center, 95 percent of the people visiting Waco’s attractions are coming for Magnolia Market.

“So I thought, ‘Why can’t I incorporate myself into this?’ And that’ll probably be the biggest change that I can make,” Bluez says.

For more information on how you can buy a t-shirt, you can CLICK HERE.