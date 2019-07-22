Baylor Football: Building on the Texas Bowl

WACO, TX – The Bears look to pick up right where they left off in 2018, in winning the Texas Bowl, where Charlie Brewer proved to be one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in 2018.

“I just though that that Texas Bowl, was a the perfect game for where we were that time and place at Baylor,” Matt Rhule said. “For us to go down there, and play in front of a predominately Baylor crowd, to play a back and forth game like that, and for people to be able to go celebrate afterwords.”

In the Texas Bowl, Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 124 yards and one score. Bringing home the Texas Bowl Title to Waco, is living proof, how well the team meshed together at the end of the season.

“I remember walking back in the lobby, and Baylor fans were everywhere cheering,” Matt Rhule said. “And I think Baylor fans needed that, and I think the program needed that, and it was a real lift.”