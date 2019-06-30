Belton Kicks Off July 4th Events

BELTON, Texas— Today, thousands from across Central Texas came out to enjoy Belton’s first annual July.

The event commemorates the city’s 100 years of independence day celebrations.

“We knew we wanted to do something extra special. We wanted to be inclusive for the whole community,” says Belton’s Area of Commerce President, Randy Pittenger.

Both young and old came out to enjoy games, face painting, and for one youngster, it was the food trucks.

” I got snowcone, and I’m on t-v and I’m here with my family and friends. so that’s what I like about today,” says 7-year-old Dylan Dlouhy.

Others say they come out to help the city’s economy.

” I think its great for downtown Belton, for the vendors, for the businesses right here and its a lot of energy for Downtown,” says Paul Sanderford, a spectator.

Pittenger says organizing the event takes a lot of hard work.

“[We’ve] been planning this since last year. It takes a community to come together and plan all the activities, he says.

The festivities continue throughout the week with a carnival, July 4th parade and the popular rodeo that takes place on July 6th.