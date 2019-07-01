Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th

WACO, Texas. On Thursday, millions across Central Texas will celebrate America’s independence.

“The tradional way of doing that is with fireworks, of course,” says Deaven Porter, a Waco resident.

For Deaven Porter and his family, buying fireworks has become a tradion. They wait all year to shell out big bucks.

” We spend roughly $200 on fireworks. We got some big stuff to light up the sky. We got some small things for the kids,” he says.

Porter says take precautions while using fireworks.

“We keep the kids far back from when we’re actually letting them go,”

According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200 people are rushed to the Emergency Room around July 4th due to fireworks-related injuries.

More than 44 percent of those injuries were burns

“Be safe, make sure you are in an area that is not overgrown. That’s not a big fire hazard,” says Casey Garcia, Hewitt Firefighter.

The National Safety Council says if you choose to use fireworks, be sure to follow a few safety tips: