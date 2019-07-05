Grandmother attacked with steak knife, granddaughter arrested

Waco police report a 20-year-old Waco woman has been arrested on charges she attacked her 80-year-old grandmother with a steak knife.

Police were called to the 900 block of Joy Drive Thursday night at 8:15. They arrived to find that the victim and suspect had been arguing when the suspect grabbed the knife and slashed at the older woman. the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Elizabeth Oneal was found nearby, arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.