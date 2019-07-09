Tour boat saves woman from drowning in Brazos

Local News
Waco River Safari

Waco police say a tour boat employee rescued a woman who fell into the Brazos River Monday night.

According to the police report, Thomas Finley was on a Waco River Safari boat going under the Herring Bridge on the Cameron Park Drive side, when he heard a splash in the water.

He realized a person had fallen off the bridge and was face down in the water. Finley jumped in, turned the woman over, and then swam her to the edge.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time or why she fell into the water. We will have more on this rescue as details are released.

