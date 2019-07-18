Local organization helping Texas teachers with free school supplies

WACO, Texas – Local organization Keep Waco Beautiful has started a “teacher’s closet.”

Teachers from all over the state of Texas can pick up free school supplies which would otherwise come out of their pockets.

The teachers FOX44 spoke with say they are extremely thankful. Organizers say teachers all the way from Houston are coming in to get supplies they need to help our future.

“[I’m here for] Pretty much everything, but I’m looking for posters,” one teacher says.

“Just whatever I can find. Anything is useful,” another teacher says.

Teachers who would normally have to buy school supplies out-of-pocket now have a place to get them for free.

“I mean, I would say weekly, at least about $20 a week. And that just includes snacks and whatever I need for my lessons,” a teacher says.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be able to have this for students,” says Shannon Bailey, a teacher for Mount Calm ISD.

Keep Waco Beautiful Executive Director Ashley Millerd says the group started collecting recycled donations about a year ago and opened its doors to teachers this summer.

“For us to produce more recycling programs, and we thought, ‘What better way to keep some of that stuff out of the landfill and possibly reuse it for a good cause?,'” Millerd says.

Ever since they opened The Teacher’s Closet, Millerd says it’s served more than 60 teachers and counting.

“Teachers really, really do love what we’re doing. Especially with the whole getting rid of their supplies when they’re done. I’ll come and drop off boxes all the time. I’ll get rid of a box and 16 more will come in,” Millerd says.

“It’s awesome because I’m building my classroom from the ground up, and I’ve been fortunate that the few teachers have helped me,” one teacher says.

“Y’all don’t get enough resources out there, and y’all teach our future. So I think it’s a necessity to have a program like this,” Millerd says to the teachers.

The Teacher’s Closet is located on 502 Austin Avenue in Waco. It is open from noon until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They are also considering being open once a month on Saturdays during the school year.