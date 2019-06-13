Local

'Tiny porch pirates' caught stealing from Killeen homeowner

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:38 PM CDT

KILLEEN, Texas - A home surveillance video shows porch pirates come in all shapes and sizes.

The video below comes from a Killeen homeowner. It shows two young girls working together to steal a package.

FOX44 is blurring the video because of their ages.

The homeowner tells us the girls also hit a neighbor, and that the girls returned all the stolen items to this person.

 

