'Tiny porch pirates' caught stealing from Killeen homeowner

KILLEEN, Texas - A home surveillance video shows porch pirates come in all shapes and sizes.

The video below comes from a Killeen homeowner. It shows two young girls working together to steal a package.

FOX44 is blurring the video because of their ages.

The homeowner tells us the girls also hit a neighbor, and that the girls returned all the stolen items to this person.