'Tiny porch pirates' caught stealing from Killeen homeowner
KILLEEN, Texas - A home surveillance video shows porch pirates come in all shapes and sizes.
The video below comes from a Killeen homeowner. It shows two young girls working together to steal a package.
FOX44 is blurring the video because of their ages.
The homeowner tells us the girls also hit a neighbor, and that the girls returned all the stolen items to this person.
More Stories
-
McGregor Police say a suspect in the hit-and-run crash which killed a…
-
The Killeen Police Department has been informed of allegations…
-
Waco's Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association met on…