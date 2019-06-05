19-year-old arrested in Lacy Lakeview drug bust

A young man is arrested after Lacy Lakeview Police find marijuana, cash, and a firearm in his possession.

An ongoing investigation led Lacy Lakeview Detectives to obtain a search warrant for a residence within the city.

The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Waco Police Department’s SWAT Team on Wednesday morning. This led to the arrest of 19-year-old Christopher Mikel Clark after several pounds of marijuana, large amounts of cash, and a firearm were found.

This case is still under investigation by Lacy Lakeview PD.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department

