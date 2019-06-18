2 Arrested, fake SS and resident cards found

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carmen Lidia Chirolde Leydi Olivia Montejo

BELLMEAD, TX - What started as a simple shoplifting case has turned into something more after police responded to a call at the Bellmead Walmart location.

Two women had been spotted going out of the store with a small amount of merchandise without paying and store personnel escorted them back into the store and to a police substation located inside.

As the two were being interviewed, an officer noticed something unusual about their identification, then determined that both their social security cards and their resident cards appeared fake.

The two were identified as Carmen Lidia Chirolde and Leydi Olivia Montejo, both with a current address in Lacy Lakeview.

Both were booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of fradulaent use or possession of identifying materials and were placed under an immigration hold.

Police were not sure of the origin of the false documents.