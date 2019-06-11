2 home invasions in 2 days in Temple

Temple Police are investigating a second home invasion that ended in one person shot. It comes just 27 hours after a similar attack early Monday morning.

The victim told investigators that three people broke into his home on East Avenue G, around 4am Tuesday morning, and shot him.

Officers say an ambulance took the man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Temple, with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooters supposedly left in a dark-colored vehicle.

FOX44 News spoke to Temple Police Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems on the phone. When asked if this attack is connected with the shooting at the Kensington Apartments early Monday morning, Weems said both shootings are active investigations, and he could not say more.

FOX44’s Kendall Green spoke to a a survivor of that shooting..

We will have more information as soon as it is available.