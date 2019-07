Two Waco-area little league teams won state championships Tuesday in Abilene.

The Waco Midway 8-10 All-Stars 10U Softball team defeated Eagle Pass 5-4 to become the 8-10 League Texas West State Champions. The girls had to beat the team from Eagle Pass twite to win the championship.

Later in the day, Waco Midway 8-10 Baseball beat Northside Suburban for the Texas West State Little League State Championship.

Our congratulations to both teams.