4 face murder charges in Fleetwood Drive shooting

Killeen police report three men and a juvenile have been arrested on murder charges in connection with the June 18 shooting of Luis Angel Santiago.

Bond was set at a million dollars each on the murder charges for 21-year-old Eric David Madden, 46-year-old Dexter Gervard Washington, and 20-year-old Shyheem Jubar Washington.

In addition, one 15-year-old suspect was also picked up and charged with murder, but because of his age, his name will not be released.

It was on Tuesday, June 18 at 5: 36 p.m. that police were sent to the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive after getting numerous 9-1-1 calls about shots being fired.

They found the victim in the 1900 block of Fleetwood suffering a gunshot wound.

Luis Angel Santiago was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

Santiago’s family and friends held a balloon release this week in his honor.

In addition to the murder charge, Eric Madden was also listed as being held on a parole violation for possession of heroin with no bond possible.

Dexter Washington had already been out on bond for assault with bodily injury family violence at the time of his arrest and that bond was revoked.