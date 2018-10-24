5 life sentences for molesting 4 year old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bryan Austin Brooks

WACO, TX - A Bellmead man has been assessed five life sentences plus two 20-year sentences in connection with the molestation of a four-year-old girl.

Bryan Austin Brooks had been tried in 54th District Court on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Brooks had been arrested in May 2016 after the child made an outcry to her mother who initially went to Brownwood police.

When it was determined that the incidents had occurred in Bellmead during visits there, Bellmead police got the case.

A statement issued by the McLennan County District Attorney's Office pointed out that due to the age of the victim, these life sentences must be served day for day without the possibility of parole.

Assistant District Attorneys Sydney Tuggle and Hilary LaBorde said, " We are so proud of this survivor and the bravery she has shown throughout her young life. We are thankful that the jury heard her and made a statement with their verdicts that will keep this child and many other children in our community safe for years to come."