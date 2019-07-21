8 vehicle crash in Temple ties up traffic on Interstate 35

TEMPLE, Tx- Eight vehicle accident, including two semi-trucks, causing major delays Sunday afternoon on I-35 in Temple.

Temple Fire Department public information officer Thomas Pechal said the crash happened north of Exit 301 around 1:40 p.m.

Fourteen people are involved, and two were taken to the hospital said Pechal.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, a Truck Tractor Trailer traveling south on I-35 crashed and caught fire. The Truck Tractor, Trailer and non-hazardous cargo in the trailer were destroyed.

South I-35 at the crash site is closed to traffic. North I-35 traffic at the crash site is being rerouted on the service road. Both north and southbound lanes of the Interstate at the crash are closed.

Remediation, cleanup, and repairs are necessary before the Interstate is reopened to traffic. Drivers are asked to be patient, expect delays and find alternate routes.