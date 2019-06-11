Animal cruelty case under investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

ANGUS, Texas - The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a severe case of animal cruelty in Angus.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner posted on social media Monday evening, saying deputies are currently obtaining seizure warrants for the animals so they can receive immediate and proper care.

The deputies have also detained the owner of the animals while they obtain arrest warrants for cruelty to animals.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff's Office