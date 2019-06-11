Local

Animal cruelty case under investigation

ANGUS, Texas - The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a severe case of animal cruelty in Angus. 

Sheriff Elmer Tanner posted on social media Monday evening, saying deputies are currently obtaining seizure warrants for the animals so they can receive immediate and proper care. 

The deputies have also detained the owner of the animals while they obtain arrest warrants for cruelty to animals.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff's Office

