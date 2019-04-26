Arraignment date set for Cedric Marks
BELL COUNTY, Texas - Cedric Marks is expected to officially be arraigned on May 10.
His attorney, Michael White, says this is when he is expected to plead not guilty on all charges - including burglary and capital murder.
Marks has been held at the Bell County Jail on a $1.7 million bond.
The 44-year-old is accused of killing Temple friends Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin and then burying their bodies in Oklahoma.
