Arrest in sex assault of 13 year old girl

A traffic stop by a Waco police officer Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man Lacy Lakeview police had been looking for since last year as a suspect in a sexual assault case.

After the stop, officers discovered the arrest warrant for 27 year old Anthony Jamar Cook.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said his officers wanted Cook in a case they received August 11,2018 in which the victim reported being assaulted twice by a man who lived in the same apartment complex as she in the 1100 block of Hooks Street.

Police had a forensic interview conducted with the victim and examined her phone that showed communication between herself and the suspect, who was 26 at the time but who had told the victim he was 16.

Police say the sex was not consensual, that the victim protested and tried to pull away but was unsuccessful.

Cook was booked into the McLennan County jail with bond totalling $50,000.