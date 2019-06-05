Ascension Providence celebrates historic milestone

A Waco hospital celebrates a historic milestone and a new name.

Providence will now be known as Ascension Providence. This comes as they celebrated 115 years in Waco at a brand celebration event on Wednesday morning.

The naming transition unifies the Providence Health System with Ascension resources across the country, including 2,500 sites of care in 21 states and Washington, D.C. Signs on the building now reflect the merge.

Ascension is a Catholic faith-based healthcare organization which donated $260 million to charity last year alone.