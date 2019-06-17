Austin judge deciding on Baylor University documents case

An Austin federal judge is currently deciding whether to sanction a Philadelphia law firm over the production of documents related to the Baylor University sexual assault case investigation.

The hearing in Austin on Monday was over whether Pepper Hamilton ever produced a final report related to the Baylor investigation.

The attorneys representing more than a dozen plaintiffs say they want all documents related to the findings of the investigation.

However, a former attorney with Hamilton said in court there was no final report outside of the investigation.

Attorney Jim Dunnam represents the women and says Monday’s hearing shows how much frustration his clients have dealt with.

“And not receiving materials that Pepper Hamilton reviewed, and then other materials that would demonstrate who made what decisions, why, and resulted in all of these tragedies,” Dunnam says.

Dunnam expects the judge could make a decision later this week.