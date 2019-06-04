Baylor's Langeliers Selected Ninth In The First Round of MLB Draft Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Waco, TX - Baylor's Shea Langeliers was taken 9th overall in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Atlanta Braves, on Monday Night.

Langeliers becomes the 11th Bear drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft, and the first since Aaron Miller was taken 36th with a compensatory pick in the 2009 draft. Langeliers is the highest 1st round pick for Baylor since Stan Hilton was picked 5th in 1983.

Langeliers becomes the first non-compensatory first round pick since David Murphy was taken 17th overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2003.