Baylor to receive $1.5M grant for STEM education

Baylor is getting a little help for their latest study.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday that the university was awarded a $1,499,721 federal grant to study the effect of sleep deprivation on STEM learning and creativity.

The funding comes through the National Science Foundation (NSF) – which supports research, innovation, and discovery to provide the foundation for economic growth in America.  

For more information on this grant, you can go here.

Source: Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn

