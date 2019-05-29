Be a part of Household Hazardous Waste Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

WACO, Texas - Waco Solid Waste Services and Waco Stormwater Compliance are encouraging residents to participate in the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Day.

The Department of Public Works says this event is for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco, and Woodway only. The event will take place on June 1, from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, located at 501 Schroeder Drive.

The following items will be accepted:

- Paint, lighter fluid, solvents, and varnish

- Old gasoline and gasoline mixtures

- Batteries of all kinds

- CFLs and fluorescent light tubes

- Cleaning products, such as oven cleaner, drain cleaner, stain remover

- Lawn & garden chemicals, herbicides & pesticides

- Used motor oil & filters, transmission & brake fluid, antifreeze

- Household products labeled "Caution," "Warning," or "Poison."

- Pool chemicals

- Electronics (computers, fax machines, monitors, printers, scanners, hard drives, keyboards, speakers, cords, cables, software), televisions, stereo equipment, VCR and DVD players

- Tires (five per household, no tires with rims/wheels, residential tires only, no business tires, large farm or agricultural tires; maximum size: 20 inches)

Residents must bring a utility bill from their city of residence for proof of residency. No commercial waste will be accepted.

Source: Waco Department of Public Works