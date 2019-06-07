Bee attack sends one man to the hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

One man went to the hospital Friday morning after a swarm of bees attacked him in Robinson.

Authorities blocked off Retoma Park and Trinity Meadows Lane briefly as they got the situation under control. The roads have now reopened.

A Robinson Volunteer Firefighter tells FOX44 News that people were mowing a lawn and hit an above-ground hive, agitating the bees inside. The men ran to their truck, but received several stings. Two refused treatment, but the third experienced difficulty breathing and went to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

A bee also stung a Robinson Police officer while he secured the scene.

The homeowner was called, as well as a beekeeper company, to take care of the situation.

Just two weeks ago, a man died from a bee attack while mowing a lawn in Moody.