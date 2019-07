Bellmead Police detectives say they have arrested the man seen breaking into the Northside Church of Christ Church last week.

Shatorie Session is in the McLennan County Jail on a charge of Burglary of a Building.

FOX44 news showed you the video last Thursday.

The department credits tips they received after releasing the surveillance video for helping them identify the man and arresting Session Tuesday.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Bellmead Police Department