1 Man Recovering After Home Invasion Video

BELLMEAD, Texas - Bellmead police are looking for two men who broke into a home attacked a family.

Officers say the masked men got into a home on the 1100 block of Barlow around 5:20 Saturday morning, and then forced a woman and her four children to lie on the floor. The attackers then beat the father repeatedly before leaving.

"I think society is getting pretty bad, and I am very thankful for the police responding quickly," says Nicholas Davis, a resident in the neighborhood.

Although, there's no way to prevent a home invasion, Bellmead Police say there are several ways to deflect intruders.

"Make sure that you have lights that are well lit outside and make sure all you shrubs and bushes around your house are well maintained. So nobody has a hiding spot," says Lieutenant Brenda Kinsey.

The father's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say the attackers wore masks, all-black clothing, and gloves, making their description vague.

Bellmead Police are asking for any help you can give them in this case. Please call (254)799-0251 if you know anything about this attack.