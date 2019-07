Belton police have identified the man killed in Wednesday morning’s traffic crash as 42-year-old Jeremy Puryear of Killeen.

The accident occurred at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East 6th Avenue near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A black Ford Mustang left the roadway and crashed into a fence of a temporary construction storage area.

No one else was injured.