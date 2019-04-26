Belton ISD hosts "Topping-Out" Ceremony for Lake Belton High School
BELTON, Texas - Lake Belton High School is almost finished.
Over 200 construction workers and 100 community guests gathered on Friday for a special "Topping-Out" Ceremony. They watched as one of the final steel beams for the main campus was hoisted into place.
Those who attended also got a chance to sign the beam and become a permanent part of the high school.
Voters approved a $149.7 million bond program in May 2017 to fund the construction of two new Belton Independent School District campuses.
Source: Belton Independent School District
More Stories
-
UPDATE: Residents from the Killeen neighborhoods…
-
Cedric Marks is expected to plead not guilty on all charges -…
-
The two-day festival is full of music, arts and crafts, food, a…