Belton ISD hosts "Topping-Out" Ceremony for Lake Belton High School

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 02:41 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

BELTON, Texas - Lake Belton High School is almost finished.

Over 200 construction workers and 100 community guests gathered on Friday for a special "Topping-Out" Ceremony. They watched as one of the final steel beams for the main campus was hoisted into place.

Those who attended also got a chance to sign the beam and become a permanent part of the high school.

Voters approved a $149.7 million bond program in May 2017 to fund the construction of two new Belton Independent School District campuses.

Source: Belton Independent School District

