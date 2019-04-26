Belton ISD hosts "Topping-Out" Ceremony for Lake Belton High School Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Over 200 construction workers and 100 community guests gathered at the Lake Belton High School on Friday for a special "Topping-Out" Ceremony. [ + - ] Video

BELTON, Texas - Lake Belton High School is almost finished.

Over 200 construction workers and 100 community guests gathered on Friday for a special "Topping-Out" Ceremony. They watched as one of the final steel beams for the main campus was hoisted into place.

Those who attended also got a chance to sign the beam and become a permanent part of the high school.

Voters approved a $149.7 million bond program in May 2017 to fund the construction of two new Belton Independent School District campuses.

Source: Belton Independent School District