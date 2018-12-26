Local

Belton Police Officer hurt in traffic crash

BELTON, TX - Belton police report one of their officers was among two injured in a Wednesday morning traffic crash on I-35.

In a released statement, police report that the driver of a Toyota Camry who was southbound on I-35 appeared to have gone to sleep at the wheel and clipped another vehicle, described as a blue Nissan SUV.

The Nissan then struck the Belton patrol unit that was monitoring traffic near an I-35 on-ramp.

The driver of the Nissan and the police officer were both taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The officer was reported alert and able to walk.

The crash occurred about 8:14 a.m.

Because the accident involved a Belton patrol vehicle,  the Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

