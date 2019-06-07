Brazos County Sheriff seeking person of interest in vehicle burglary
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Burglary of Motor Vehicle and needs your help to identify a person of interest.
This occurred on or around May 29 near North Dowling Road in Brazos County. The victim reported several credit cards stolen from his vehicle.
Someone later attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards at a local business in College Station.
Do you have any information that could help identify the person pictured above? If so, you can contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4900 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).
Source: Brazos County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Texas now joins 15 other states in raising the legal age for tobacco…
-
Killeen Police Investigating Shooting
-
McGregor Police say a truck hit and killed a man on Highway 317 and…