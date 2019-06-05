Bryan PD investigating ‘bruja’ scam

Six reports were made to the Bryan Police Department between June 3 and 4 regarding a scam targeting the Hispanic community.

Several victims met with a “bruja” in the 2100 block of E. William J. Bryan. A bruja is defined as a witch or sorceress.

The visits started off with a tarot card reading or other services ranging from $25 to $250. After several visits, the bruja offered to “cleanse” the client’s money. She said the cleansing would bring good luck and potentially double the client’s money.

The victims in the six cases left the bruja with a total of over $116,000. When the victims returned on June 3 and June 4 to pick up their money, the bruja was gone.

The department says before going into business with anyone to contact the Better Business Bureau. They say to ask if the business has a permit or if they are licensed, bonded, and insured.

Source: Bryan Police Department