BUPD investigating reported sexual assault Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

WACO, Texas - ​The Baylor University Police Department is actively investigating a reported sexual assault.

Although the BUPD is trying to confirm many of the details of the incident, this timely warning is being issued to enable community members to be aware of the incident and take protective measures.

It was reported the assault occurred between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Although the exact location has not yet been determined, it is believed the incident may have occurred in the general area of the North Russell Residence Hall and/or the Dutton Parking Garage.

The suspect walked up to the victim, grabbed her wrist and assaulted her. The suspect then fled the scene.

The only description of the suspect at this time is a man with a ponytail.

BUPD is requesting assistance from faculty, staff and students who may have observed suspicious individuals or vehicles near the in the area of North Russell Residence Hall and Dutton Street Garage. If you observed suspicious activity or suspicious individuals in this area from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on August 23, please contact BUPD at 254-710-2222.

In response to the incident, BUPD is increasing patrols on campus. Additionally, all faculty, staff and students are encouraged to implement the following personal safety strategies:

1. When traversing the campus use the buddy system, walk in pairs.

2. Do not utilize headphones or earbuds when traversing campus.

3. Use the Baylor University Police Department’s Security Escort Program by calling 254-710-2211.

4. Download and use the BU Campus Guardian phone app.

5. Be alert and cautious of your surroundings on and off campus.

6. If you see suspicious activity or feel threatened in any way, immediately call BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 911.

BAYLOR SEXUAL ASSAULT 5:30 PM

Source: Baylor University